Sharks' Antti Suomela: Reaches one-year pact with Team Teal
Suomela signed a one-year contract with the Sharks on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Various reports suggest that around 10-to-15 NHL teams were in the mix to acquire the man who led the SM-liiga -- a Finnish league -- with 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games this season. According to Kurz, Suomela was recruited by the same Sharks scout credited for bringing Joonas Donskoi, Marcus Sorensen and other burgeoning forwards to the Bay Area. Apparently, Suomela is already so polished that he'll have a chance of cracking the Opening Night roster to open the 2018-19 campaign.
