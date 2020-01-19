Sharks' Antti Suomela: Slides assist in loss
Suomela produced an assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.
Suomela had the secondary helper on Barclay Goodrow's lone tally in the third period. The Finnish center has assists in each of his last two appearances and three helpers in 11 games overall. He's not likely to make much of an impact from a fantasy standpoint.
