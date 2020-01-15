Sharks' Antti Suomela: Snaps slump with helper
Suomela registered an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.
Suomela is the second-line center (on paper) for the Sharks since Logan Couture suffered a broken ankle. Despite the increased role, the Finn has just two assists through 10 appearances this season. Suomela also hasn't skated more than 14 minutes in a game yet -- the 25-year-old should not be expected to see a huge jump in production.
