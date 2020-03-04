Suomela scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Suomela added three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in arguably his best outing of the year. The Finn now has a goal and six helpers through 17 contests. He's no lock for the lineup at this stage in his young career, but Tuesday's burst of offense should give the 25-year-old center at least a temporary advantage over Alex True for playing time.