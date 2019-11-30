Sharks' Antti Suomela: Unsure for Saturday
Suomela said he wasn't sure if he was traveling for the Sharks' game in Arizona on Saturday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Pengreports.
Suomela took a hard hit from the Kings' Kurtis MacDermid late in the third period, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. If he doesn't travel, Dylan Gambrell or Lukas Radil could enter the lineup in place of the Finnish forward. Consider Suomela day-to-day for now.
