Suomela said he wasn't sure if he was traveling for the Sharks' game in Arizona on Saturday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Pengreports.

Suomela took a hard hit from the Kings' Kurtis MacDermid late in the third period, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. If he doesn't travel, Dylan Gambrell or Lukas Radil could enter the lineup in place of the Finnish forward. Consider Suomela day-to-day for now.