Suomela was waived by San Jose on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Suomela picked up seven points in 20 games with the big club last campaign, so this news comes as a bit of a surprise, but he'll almost certainly get put on the Sharks' taxi squad so he can join the roster without quarantining when injuries arise. The 26-year-old Finn will fill a bottom-six role if and when he jumps into the lineup in 2020-21.