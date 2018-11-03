Suomela will be a healthy scratch Saturday night when the Sharks play host to the Flyers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Kurz relayed this information from Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, so it's safe for fantasy owners to park Suomela on the virtual pine in daily contests. The undrafted center from Finland has adjusted well to NHL action, with Suomela adding one goal and three helpers to complement a plus-2 rating over 13 games, but he's currently mired in a three-game point drought and figures to benefit from having the night off.