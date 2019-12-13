Suomela (undisclosed) told reporters he is starting to feel better but won't be ready to play against Vancouver on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Suomela last played Nov. 29 versus Los Angeles, missing the previous seven contests. The center has just one helper in five outings with the Sharks and averaged a mere 8:37 of ice time. Even once cleared to play, the Finn may struggle to get into the lineup on a nightly basis.