Sharks' Artemi Kniazev: Secures entry-level deal
Kniazev agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Tuesday.
After coming up through the Ak Bars Kazan youth system, Kniazev made the move to the QMJHL last season, racking up 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games for Chicoutimi. The 18-year-old was selected by San Jose in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft and figures to spend at least another year in juniors.
