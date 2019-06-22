Sharks' Artemi Knyazev: Mobile rearguard taken by Sharks

Knyazev was drafted 48th overall by the Sharks at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

To succeed in the NHL as an undersized defenseman, you must be able to skate and you must be able to move the puck quickly. Those are Knyazev's two biggest strengths. Knyazev left his club team in Russia to join Chicoutimi of the QMJHL this past season and the results (13 goals, 34 points in 55 games) were positive. Knyazev will never be mistaken for a shutdown penalty-killer, but his mobility and vision should be real assets down the line for San Jose. The Russian has a high floor and a high ceiling.