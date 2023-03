The Sharks have acquired Henrikson from the Canadiens, along with a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick in 2023 from the Penguins, in exchange for Nick Bonino on Friday.

Henrikson is a 25-year-old defenseman, who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 Draft by the Canadiens. He has spent the last four seasons with Lake Superior State University, scoring a goal with eight helpers in 130 games.