Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Activated from IR
Goodrow (undisclosed) was officially activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Lightning, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Goodrow was brought on the trip, pushing the expectation that he would be activated before the end of the trip. It appears Saturday is the day, with both Tim Heed (undisclosed) and Joonas Donskoi (undisclosed) both landing on injured reserve to open up a spot for him.
