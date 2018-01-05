Goodrow (lower body) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's game against the Senators, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Goodrow last dressed for the Sharks on Dec. 7 against the Hurricanes, notching four points (two goals, two assists) over nine contests when healthy this campaign. While he was off to a good start prior to the injury, the winger's 10:48 of average ice time and absence from the power play limits his upside in terms of fantasy.