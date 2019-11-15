Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Adds helper
Goodrow produced an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Goodrow is up to 10 points in 20 games after nothing his seventh point in the last seven games. The rowdy winger has added 40 PIM, 26 shots on goal and 36 hits this year.
