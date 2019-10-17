Goodrow scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Goodrow's unassisted tally in the second period stretched the Sharks' lead to 4-1 at the time. He already has three goals in seven games, with 12 PIM and 14 hits to show a little physicality. He's probably not going to produce much offense from a bottom-six role, but Goodrow could help owners in deeper formats.