Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Appears in back-to-back games
Goodrow cracked the game-day lineup in consecutive outings for the first time this season.
Goodrow has spent the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign watching from the press box, a role he could return to soon. The winger will likely continue to compete with Ryan Carpenter for minutes through the year and could even find himself heading back to AHL San Jose in order to get more consistent play time.
More News
