Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Assist and fight in win
Goodrow posted an assist and a fighting major in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Goodrow took exception to Milan Lucic's hit on Evander Kane late in the first period, which caused the display of fisticuffs. Goodrow would later set up Kane for what would be the game-winning goal. Through 54 games, the 26-year-old Goodrow has 22 points, 121 hits, 78 PIM and 77 shots on net. His offense doesn't impress on its own, but his physicality could make him useful in fantasy formats that reward the rough stuff.
