Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Contract renewed for two years
Goodrow signed a two-year contract extension with the Sharks on Thursday. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic relays from an undisclosed source that the deal is worth $1.85 million.
Goodrow has produced 11 goals and 30 points over 125 career games with the Sharks. He is capable of playing either wing position and brings size at 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds. This is the second standard contract for Goodrow with San Jose; he's cashing out the balance of a two-year, $1.3 million deal that he signed in August of 2017.
