Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Dealing with upper-body malady
Goodrow suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The severity of Goodrow's injury has yet to be determined, but the Sharks should release another update on his status after he's reevaluated Wednesday. If Goodrow's unable to go Thursday against the Predators, Dylan Gambrell could slot into the lineup and make his NHL debut in Nashville.
