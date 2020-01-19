Goodrow scored the Sharks' lone goal and added a misconduct penalty in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Goodrow tallied in the third period to cut the deficit to one, but Quinn Hughes answered for the Canucks 37 seconds later. Late in the period, Goodrow got involved in a scrum, which earned him the misconduct. He's up to 21 points 73 PIM, 99 hits and 70 shots on goal through 50 contests.