Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Dishes pair of assists
Goodrow provided two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Goodrow set up linemates Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier for their third-period goals. The trio combined for six points in the contest. Goodrow's role is beginning to grow -- he skated 17:14 Tuesday, his highest ice time since Oct. 10. The 26-year-old winger has seven points, 28 hits and 35 PIM in 16 games.
