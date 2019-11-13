Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Earns Gordie Howe hat trick
Goodrow scored a goal, dished an assist and picked up a fighting major in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Goodrow took care of the goal first, extending the Sharks' lead to 4-0 in the second period. The winger then fought Brandon Manning later in the frame, before setting up Timo Meier in the third to complete the unique feat. Goodrow is up to nine points and 40 PIM in 19 games this year. He's added 35 hits and 22 shots on goal, but it's the physicality that might earn him attention from fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.