Goodrow scored a goal, dished an assist and picked up a fighting major in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Goodrow took care of the goal first, extending the Sharks' lead to 4-0 in the second period. The winger then fought Brandon Manning later in the frame, before setting up Timo Meier in the third to complete the unique feat. Goodrow is up to nine points and 40 PIM in 19 games this year. He's added 35 hits and 22 shots on goal, but it's the physicality that might earn him attention from fantasy owners.