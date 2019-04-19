Goodrow scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

He had gone 12 games without finding twine, earning just one assist in that span. Goodrow's tally counted as the game-winner in a must-win game for the Sharks, and it's also his first point in seven career postseason outings. It's unlikely Goodrow will start piling up points as the Sharks continue to fight for their season in Sunday's Game 6.