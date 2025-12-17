Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Erupts for three points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodrow scored twice, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.
Goodrow ended a 10-game point drought with the unexpected three-point effort. The 32-year-old has filled a fourth-line role virtually all season, and he's not known for racking up a lot of offense in short spans. He's produced six points this year, along with 29 shots on net, 50 hits, 26 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 34 appearances.
More News
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Scores first goal this season•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Nabs assist Sunday•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Fills empty cage Saturday•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Sticks up for teammate•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Hands out helper in loss•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Two goals in two games•