Goodrow scored twice, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Goodrow ended a 10-game point drought with the unexpected three-point effort. The 32-year-old has filled a fourth-line role virtually all season, and he's not known for racking up a lot of offense in short spans. He's produced six points this year, along with 29 shots on net, 50 hits, 26 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 34 appearances.