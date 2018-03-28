Goodrow (undisclosed) is considered questionable to return to Tuesday's game against St. Louis, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The specific nature of Goodrow's injury remains unclear, but if he's unable to return to Tuesday's contest, he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with Nasvhille for his next opportunity to taste game action.

