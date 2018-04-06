Coach Peter DeBoer indicated that Goodrow (upper body) should be available for Game 1 of the postseason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Goodrow notched 14 points -- seven goals and seven assists -- over 47 games this season, racking up 57 shots on goal. While the 14 points mark a career-high output for the winger, he still averages fewer than 11 minutes of ice time per contest when playing and he's not guaranteed an every night spot in the team's postseason lineup.