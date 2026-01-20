Goodrow scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Goodrow scored for the first time since his two-goal, three-point burst Dec. 16 versus the Flames. He had two assists over the 13 contests between goals. The 32-year-old defensive forward is at nine points, 42 shots on net, 28 PIM, 71 hits and 35 blocked shots over 48 appearances this season, which is already a more productive campaign on offense than last year (eight points in 77 outings).