Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Finds twine in loss
Goodrow netted his seventh goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Thursday.
Goodrow has collected three points in 10 games in March, giving him 16 points in 74 contests this season. He does have 118 hits after adding two Thursday, but other than the physicality, he's likely not worth a look in most fantasy formats.
