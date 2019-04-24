Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Game 7 overtime hero
Goodrow scored a goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.
Goodrow skated only 7:26 in the contest, but he made the most of his chances on just his second shift in overtime, coralling a pass from Erik Karlsson and weaving around the Vegas defense to score that goal that sent the Sharks to the second round. He only scored two goals in the series, while adding 18 hits, so expectations for the fourth-liner are limited going forward.
