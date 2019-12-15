Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Gets on scoresheet with assist
Goodrow managed an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Goodrow supplied the secondary assist on Evander Kane's empty-net goal in the third period. He also had a pair each of shots, hits and blocked shots in the contest. Goodrow's assist snapped a six-game point drought, but he still hasn't scored since Nov. 19, a span of 13 appearances. The 26-year-old has 14 points, 70 hits and 48 PIM through 35 outings in 2019-20.
