Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Goes top cheddar in win
Goodrow sank his fourth goal of the season Wednesday, opening up the scoring in a 5-1 home win over the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes rookie Clark Bishop misplayed the puck in the defensive zone and Goodrow, a fourth-line skater, made them pay with a beautiful top-shelf tally. Goodrow is averaging less than one shot per game, but he's currently working with a career-best 14.8 shooting percentage to balance his offensive production on the fourth line.
More News
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Contract renewed for two years•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Three points in win•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Sees action twice•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Expected back for beginning of playoffs•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Undergoes surgery, out indefinitely•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Dealing with upper-body malady•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...