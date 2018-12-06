Goodrow sank his fourth goal of the season Wednesday, opening up the scoring in a 5-1 home win over the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes rookie Clark Bishop misplayed the puck in the defensive zone and Goodrow, a fourth-line skater, made them pay with a beautiful top-shelf tally. Goodrow is averaging less than one shot per game, but he's currently working with a career-best 14.8 shooting percentage to balance his offensive production on the fourth line.