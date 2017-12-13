Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Lands on IR
Goodrow (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Goodrow isn't expected to return to the lineup until Monday against the Oilers at the earliest, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 24-year-old forward has been solid in limited action this campaign, tallying two goals and four points in nine contests.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...