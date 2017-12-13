Goodrow (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Goodrow isn't expected to return to the lineup until Monday against the Oilers at the earliest, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 24-year-old forward has been solid in limited action this campaign, tallying two goals and four points in nine contests.

