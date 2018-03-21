Play

Goodrow scored his seventh goal of the season and had an assist in Tuesday's win over the Devils.

Goodrow doesn't offer much fantasy value on the fourth line and is stuck on just 12 points in 43 games. The depth forward has appeared on the scoresheet in just three of his last 18 games and rarely shoots the puck, so it's best to steer clear in anything but the deepest of leagues.

