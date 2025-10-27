Goodrow posted an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Wild.

The helper was Goodrow's first point in nine games this season. He saw a season-low 8:57 of ice time and has been below the 10-minute mark in three of the last four contests as the Sharks lean more on their top forwards. Goodrow has racked up eight shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He's a safe bet to stay in the lineup due to his defensive play, but he won't be a strong source of scoring.