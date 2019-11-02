Goodrow scored a goal on two shots and added three hits and a pair of blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

The goal snapped a six-game pointless run for the 26-year-old. Goodrow is up to four goals and 35 PIM in 14 games this season. He's shooting 26.7 percent on 15 shots, so Friday's goal may be the exception to the normal production for Goodrow.