Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Nets sixth goal
Goodrow tallied a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.
Goodrow's third-period goal was little more than window dressing on an ugly loss. They all count the same for fantasy owners -- the 26-year-old now has six goals and 11 points in 22 games. He's added 41 hits and 30 shots on goal, and his current second-line usage could make this run of offense a bit more sustainable.
