Goodrow (illness) skated 20:03 and had two hits and a shot in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Goodrow missed practice due to illness Monday, but he ultimately didn't miss any games. He returned to a third-line role but ended up playing much more than that. He's at 20 points, 97 hits, 67 shots on goal and 63 PIM in 48 contests.

