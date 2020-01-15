Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: No points in return from illness
Goodrow (illness) skated 20:03 and had two hits and a shot in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.
Goodrow missed practice due to illness Monday, but he ultimately didn't miss any games. He returned to a third-line role but ended up playing much more than that. He's at 20 points, 97 hits, 67 shots on goal and 63 PIM in 48 contests.
More News
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Dealing with illness•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Slings power-play assist•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Shakes apple tree in blowout•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Nets sixth goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.