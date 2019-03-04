Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Nothing to show for in 2019
Since Jan. 1, Goodrow has recorded just three assists in 25 games.
The Sharks' fourth-line center picked up an assist Mar. 3 but has done very little since the calendar turned to 2019. Through 66 appearances in 2018-19, Goodrow has posted a plus-3 rating to go along with 14 points.
More News
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Throwing out hits in 2019•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Picks up three apples in win•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Goes top cheddar in win•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Contract renewed for two years•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Three points in win•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Sees action twice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...