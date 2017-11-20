Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Out at least a week
Goodrow (undisclosed) will miss more than a week but "not a significant amount of time" according to head coach Pete DeBoer, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Goodrow's best season is still his rookie season when he has 12 points in 60 games. He has two points in six games this season, so the Sharks should manage without him. The early he would return based on this update would be next Tuesday against the Flyers.
