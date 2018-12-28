Goodrow compiled a career-high three assists Thursday, factoring into a 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Goodrow is on pace for career highs in goals (11) and total points (19). He's seen a slight uptick in 5-on-5 shifts at even strength while boasting a terrific 56.6 Corsi For percentage -- this shows that he's thriving in possession.

