Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Plucks apple
Goodrow notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
Goodrow has 23 points to go with 127 hits, 78 PIM and 81 shots through 56 games this season. The 26-year-old is getting a chance to play top-six minutes with the Sharks missing Logan Couture (ankle) and Tomas Hertl (knee). Goodrow's strong physicality makes him a factor in fantasy formats that reward tough play.
