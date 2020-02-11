Goodrow notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Goodrow has 23 points to go with 127 hits, 78 PIM and 81 shots through 56 games this season. The 26-year-old is getting a chance to play top-six minutes with the Sharks missing Logan Couture (ankle) and Tomas Hertl (knee). Goodrow's strong physicality makes him a factor in fantasy formats that reward tough play.