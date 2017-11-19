Goodrow (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, per the NHL Media Site.

There's no indication as to the nature of Goodrow's injury or when he suffered it, though the effective date given for his addition to the list is Nov. 16. Therefore, the next game Goodrow will be eligible to play in will be Nov. 24 against the Golden Knights, though the Sharks should give an update on his status in the coming days.

