Goodrow tallied a goal, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Goodrow found the back of the net for the first time this season midway through the second period to give the Sharks an early 2-1 lead. With the goal, the 32-year-old winger is up to two points, 18 shots on net, 33 hits and 16 blocks through 22 games this season. He should continue to see consistent minutes on the fourth line with Jeff Skinner (lower-body) on IR.