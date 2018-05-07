Goodrow played in a mere two playoff contests.

In his pair of appearances, Goodrow logged decent minutes (14:55 per game), but registered zero points, two shots and nine hits. While the Toronto native managed to avoid suiting up in the minors, he featured in only 47 contests this season, in which he secured career highs in goals (seven) and points (14). If he can continue to progress, the 24-year-old should be in line for an increased role during the 2018-19 campaign.