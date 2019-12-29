Goodrow produced three assists, three hits, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Goodrow set up Mario Ferraro in the first period and added the secondary helper on both of Timo Meier's third-period tallies. December has been a rough month for Goodrow, who has four assists through 12 appearances. The 26-year-old is up to a career-high 17 points with 85 hits and 50 PIM in 40 games this year. Fantasy owners in formats that reward tough play will have more use for Goodrow than owners in standard formats.