Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Signs two-year contract extension
Goodrow re-signed with the Sharks to a two-year contract.
Goodrow saw action in just three games with the Sharks last season, as he spent the majority of his time with AHL San Jose. Over 61 games in the AHL, Goodrow posted 25 goals and 20 assists. He'll likely play just a minor yet again for the Sharks and could have trouble finding time on the ice, which should heavily limit his impact in fantasy leagues.
