Goodrow notched a power-play helper and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Goodrow had the secondary helper on Joe Thornton's second-period tally. The 26-year-old forward has a career-high 20 points (seven tallies, 13 assists) in 46 games this season. He's added 95 hits, 63 PIM and 66 shots on goal in a middle-six role. He's got some appeal in deeper formats due to his propensity to play tough.