Goodrow scored a goal and racked up 10 PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Goodrow's goal at 14:05 of the third period ended Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid, and it also set off a kerfuffle that saw six misconduct penalties assessed. Goodrow was one of the recipients to get an early exit from the contest. The 26-year-old put up 17 points, 76 PIM and 125 hits in 82 games last season, so he's not afraid to mix things up once in awhile.

