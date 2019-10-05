Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Tallies goal and misconduct
Goodrow scored a goal and racked up 10 PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Goodrow's goal at 14:05 of the third period ended Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid, and it also set off a kerfuffle that saw six misconduct penalties assessed. Goodrow was one of the recipients to get an early exit from the contest. The 26-year-old put up 17 points, 76 PIM and 125 hits in 82 games last season, so he's not afraid to mix things up once in awhile.
More News
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Game 7 overtime hero•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Ends 12-game goal drought•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Finds twine in loss•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Nothing to show for in 2019•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Throwing out hits in 2019•
-
Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Picks up three apples in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.