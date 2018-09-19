Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Three points in win
Goodrow had a goal and two assists in the Sharks 4-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old was also plus-4 on the evening, giving him as good a preseason debut as one could hope for. Appearing in 47 contests a season ago, Goodrow tallied 14 points and averaged just over 10 minutes of ice time each game. He's almost guaranteed to make the team as a bottom-six forward though performances like this will only help solidify his role with the big club heading into the 2018-19 season.
