Sharks' Barclay Goodrow: Throwing out hits in 2019
Goodrow recorded an assist and 24 hits during 11 games in January.
Goodrow isn't expected to stack the point column while stuck on the fourth line averaging just 11:27 TOI, but he contributes with his physical presence. Goodrow has played all 52 games this season and posted 11 points over the first 41 outings, so his offensive production should creep back soon. However, that won't be enough for fantasy relevancy.
